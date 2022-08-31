Private liquor shops in Delhi to close from Thursday, only govt vends to run

With 300 government-run vends to replace 250 private shops, excise officials say liquor supply will improve due to opening of more shops

Private liquor shops will be a thing of the past for Delhi as they will be replaced by over 300 Delhi government vends from Thursday (September 1) due to the switch over from the Excise Policy 2021-22 to the old regime.

Nearly 250 private liquor vends, licensed under now-withdrawn Excise Policy 2021-22, are running currently in the city.

After Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena suggested a CBI investigation following suspected anomalies in its execution, the Excise Policy 2021–22 was scrapped. Private businesses will now close their doors as of September 1.

‘Liquor supply to improve’

Excise officials said the liquor supply will improve from first week of September due to opening of more shops.

“Currently, there are nearly 250 private shops that will be replaced by over 300 government vends. So, there will be more shops and the number will grow further in the coming days as 500 shops are planned to be opened by four Delhi government undertakings,” said a senior excise department officer.

Several government vends will be located in malls and near Metro stations. The Delhi government undertakings — DTTDC, DSSIDC, DSCSC and DCCWS — have been given a target to open 700 liquor shops in the city by end of this year, according to the officials.

Excise dept’s mobile app

A mobile app — mAbkaridelhi — developed by the excise department will become operational from September. It will offer a wealth of details, including retail vends in a neighbourhood, their hours, and the ability to search vends alphabetically so app users can provide feedback.

The mobile app will be accessible from Google Play Store and may be downloaded in Hindi and English. According to officials, the iOS version will be made available soon.

4 micro-breweries to open

Additionally, the state administration has permitted restaurants and bars to operate micro-breweries in addition to the retailers. Starting in the first week of September, Delhi will be home to four micro-breweries serving draught beer.

In the past, Delhi had two micro-breweries: one in Connaught Place and the other within a five-star hotel on Janpath Road. But those were shut down almost a year ago.

The Excise Policy 2021–22 permitted micro-breweries and beer takeout options. However, due to several factors, including the need for multi-agency permissions, no new microbreweries could open in the city.

Meanwhile, hotels and restaurants are banking on existing stocks. “Robust and consistent liquor policy is essential for supply chains to work seamlessly. But we had to create stock so as not to run the risk of upsetting customers or not being able to plan events,” Mint quoted Kush Kapoor, chief executive, Roseate Hotels & Resorts, which runs five-star hotels in India, including two in Delhi.

AD Singh, founder and MD of the Olive Group of Restaurants said the company is aware that all brands may not be available from the 1st of September but the vendors they deal with have said that by the 15th September, supply issues will be resolved for restaurants and hotels.