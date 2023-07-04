Delhi: SC defers oath-taking ceremony of DERC chairman till July 11

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had challenged Justice Kumar’s appointment in the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 4) deferred till July 11 the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Umesh Kumar, the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission appointed by the Lt Governor.

The court also issued notice to the Centre and the LG in the Delhi government’s plea.

Supreme Court orders to defer the oath-taking ceremony of the appointment of Justice (retired) Umesh Kumar as the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) till July 11, the date it will hear the case. pic.twitter.com/g2doxTM7t7 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (July 3), the LG said Justice Kumar, a former Allahabad High Court judge, was available for the oath ceremony only till 10 am on Tuesday (July 4).

The LG directed that either the power minister would administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar virtually through a video-conference or video call or the chief minister or any of his ministers would complete the formalities or the chief secretary may be asked to perform the task.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi was scheduled to administer the oath of office to Justice Kumar on Monday (July 3), but she suddenly faced a “health issue”, leading to the event being postponed to July 6, officials had said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had challenged Justice Kumar’s appointment in the Supreme Court.

Justice Kumar was appointed as the chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on June 21.

The Kejriwal government had recommended the name of Justice (retired) Sangeet Raj Lodha of the Rajasthan High Court on June 21 for the DERC chairman post. However, the Centre notified the name of Justice Kumar the same day.

The appointment of the DERC chairman is the latest flashpoint between the Delhi government and the LG’s office, following the Centre’s ordinance on control of services.

The AAP has challenged the ordinance in the Supreme Court.

