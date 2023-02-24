Delhi LG VK Saxena gives appointment letters to 1,200 recruits

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Friday handed over appointment letters to 1,200 newly selected people in various departments of the city government.

Addressing an event organised by the Services Department at Vigyan Bhawan here, Saxena said efforts to fill up long-pending permanent government vacancies have started showing results.

“In Education department itself, 9,369 fresh recruitment have been made during the last eight months and including these, more than 12,000 fresh recruitment have been made in different departments/agencies.

“This is more than double the average per year recruitment made during the last five years between 2017-21, which stood at 5,880 only,” Saxena said, as quoted by an official statement.

A total of 1,200 successful appointees selected for various posts through exams conducted by Delhi Subordinate Selection Board (DSSSB) were invited to collect their appointment letters.

Directorate of Education alone accounted for as many as 600 new recruitment, whereas in Delhi Transport Corporation 360 fresh appointments have been made.

The LG said it was expected from new appointees they would continue to work with dedication, honesty and transparency in the future.

DSSSB conducted recruitment exams for more than 18,000 vacant posts in various departments of Delhi government. These vacancies came from different departments, including the Education Department, Transport Department, Social Welfare, and Women & Child Development.

“DSSSB is in the process of conducting competitive exams for more than 25,000 posts in coming days,” he said and stressed that it is his priority that there should not remain any permanent post vacant or filled up by way of contractual or ad hoc appointments.

He further said that department has been instructed to remove any hurdles in such recruitment.

The LG also emphasised the need to restructure different cadres to ensure that all eligible employees get timely promotion.

He stressed the need for expeditious redressal of pension matters.

