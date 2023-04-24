Delhi Police seek report from panel probing WFI chief; 7 wrestlers file complaint

The Delhi police said seven complaints have been received against the WFI president chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh so far

Delhi Police has sought a report from the probe committee, which is investing the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Even as seven women wrestlers have filed a police complaint at the Connaught Place Police Station in New Delhi, alleging sexual harassment by Singh.

This was revealed by a senior officer to the media on Monday (April 24).

The probe committee set up by the ministry of sports is investigating the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The officer said that so far seven complaints have been received against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India and all of them are being investigated. An FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light, he said.

“As part of inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by sports ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment allegations levelled against WFI chief,” he said.

In their complaints filed at the Connaught Place Police Station in New Delhi, seven women wrestlers have cited multiple instances of sexual harassment, dating back to 2012 and as recent as 2022. The reason they did not raise the issue before was their fear of facing consequences, the complainants said.

They also alleged that at least on four occasions, the harassment took place at Brij Bhushan’s MP bungalow at Ashoka Road, New Delhi, which also doubles up as the WFI office. Incidents of harassment also took place during an international tournament outside India as well as domestic competitions, the wrestlers alleged.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women on Sunday (April 23) sent a notice to the deputy commissioner of police and sought details of FIR registered in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by several women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Swati Maliwal, DCW chairperson, said that the panel has received a complaint regarding the same. “The complainant has informed the Commission that several women wrestlers including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the Wrestling Federation of India,” the notice read.

Several national award winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh, a BJP leader and a muscleman with criminal history.