Protesting wrestlers sleep on footpath; DCW seeks details on FIR against WFI chief from Delhi police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with a complaint of sexual harassment filed by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Singh, following the resumption of protests by India’s top wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Sunday (April 23).

The women’s panel said it has received a complaint that the police is yet to register an FIR with regard to the matter.

“The complainant has informed the commission that several women wrestlers including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the Wrestling Federation of India,” the DCW said.

The commission said the complainant has said while a complaint in this regard was submitted at Connaught Place police station on April 21, no action has been taken on the matter so far.

The complainant also said that when she called the SHO of the police station to enquire about the status of the complaint on April 22, she was informed by him that no FIR has been filed and that action shall be taken on the complaint post Monday, the panel said.

She has further stated that when she asked him for assurance that the FIR shall be filed by Monday, he told her that he could not guarantee it, the DCW said.

The women’s panel, in its notice, has asked about the reasons for the delay in the registration of an FIR along with details of action taken against the officer responsible for the delay. It has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter by April 25.

A senior police officer said, “We have received a complaint in this regard and an enquiry is on. No FIR has been registered in the matter yet.”

On Sunday, several top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat resumed their protest alleging sexual misconduct against women wrestlers by WFI chief Singh.

The wrestlers, who pulled an all-nighter at the protest site, have said that they wouldn’t leave the protest site until Singh is arrested.

#WATCH |Seven girls including a minor gave a complaint at CP PS against Brijbhushan Singh regarding sexual harassment but yet to be filed.There must be POCSO case. We've been waiting for 2.5 months…:Wrestlers protest against then WFI chief & BJP strongman Brij Bhushan Singh

Phogat shared a photo showing the protesting wrestlers sleeping on the footpath at the protest site.

Earlier in January, the Sports Ministry had set up a five-member committee headed by boxer Mary Kom to probe the case. While the panel was supposed to submit its findings by January 23, the deadline was extended by two weeks and wrestling icon Babita Phogat added to the probe committee at the request of the protesting wrestlers.

Even though the committee submitted its report in the first week of April, the ministry hasn’t made its findings public so far.

