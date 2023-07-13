Delhi: CM’s office, several key areas flooded as Yamuna level keeps rising

The floods impaired normal life and traffic movement in the nation's capital city, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts

With the Yamuna river levels rising to a record high, several key areas in Delhi, including the Secretariat housing the chief minister’s office, were flooded on Thursday (July 13), impairing normal life and traffic movement, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

Advertisement

The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record, officials said.

#WATCH | The area near Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi gets flooded as river Yamuna overflows and floods low-lying nearby areas. pic.twitter.com/8briPb9rzq — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools near the river and the shutting down of water treatment plants, as people waded through knee-deep waters in low-lying areas to reach safer places.

Curbs on entry of vehicles into Delhi

Curbs were also placed for the entry of vehicles into the national capital.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will hold a special meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday (July 13) to discuss the flood situation in the city, officials said.

Kejriwal, who is the vice-chairman of the DDMA, will also attend the meeting, they said.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night (July 12) and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday (July 13). It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an “extreme situation”.

Also read: Monsoon mayhem: Yamuna swells in Delhi; 3 die in Uttarakhand, highways closed

As the Yamuna swelled, Kejriwal announced the closure of private and government schools in inundated areas.

Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants were shut down, which could affect the water supply in the national capital.

As the woes of people mounted, he also urged MLAs, councillors, volunteers, and others to reach relief camps and provide all possible support to people there.

Areas like Boat Club, Pandav Nagar, some parts of Gandhi Nagar, Bhajanpura were inundated with floodwaters.

According to officials, the locals in some areas showed reluctance in moving out even as water reached their homes.

Delhi Secretariat also flooded

The Delhi Secretariat housing the offices of Chief Minister Kejriwal, his cabinet, and other senior bureaucrats, was also flooded on Thursday (July 13).

According to officials from the Public Works Department, they received information regarding flooding of the Delhi Secretariat. They said they were coordinating with the traffic police and other agencies on the situation.

The road from Rajghat to Delhi Secretariat was also flooded.

Also read: Yamuna swells further after breaching record level in Delhi; evacuations on

Officials said the Ring Road stretch between Kashmere Gate and Purana Lohe Ka Pul has been flooded and closed for traffic movement.

An order by the District Magistrate (East) said Shamshan Ghat in Geeta Colony has been closed due to the extreme rise in water levels.

Visuals of people wading through knee-deep waters and carrying their belongings in low-lying areas were seen.

Restrictions on vehicular movement

The traffic police on Thursday (July 13) issued an advisory about the restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement due to the rise in the water level of the Yamuna river.

According to the advisory, due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and consequent inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

Non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway. The commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, the advisory stated.

Also read: 10 Delhi schools in Civil Lines zone, 7 in Shahadra to be shut on July 13 due to flood-like situation: MCD

Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan. No such vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP flyover. Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Ghazipur border as well as from Akshardham towards DND.

No such vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan, it added.

With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Kejriwal on Wednesday (July 12) urged the Centre to intervene, and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent the unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

(With agency inputs)