Monsoon mayhem: Yamuna swells in Delhi; 3 die in Uttarakhand, highways closed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, raising concern about a further rise in the water level in the rivers.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres on Wednesday (July 12), smashing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago by a significant margin, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

VIDEO | Water from overflowing Yamuna river reaches ITO, a key route to commute from East Delhi to Central Delhi and Connaught Place. The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres on Wednesday, smashing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago… pic.twitter.com/kKLJJfEcXv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

Lt Governor VK Saxena has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday (July 13).

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal requested that the water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released slowly and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

“The news of flooding in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation,” he said.

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters that the city government is prepared to deal with the situation.

“We are monitoring the situation and all possible steps are being taken,” he said.

Embankments are being constructed in the low-lying areas to prevent the entry of floodwater into other parts of the national capital in case the Yamuna’s water level rises further.

Over 16,500 people living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places at higher altitudes, the city government said. It said 45 boats have been deployed for awareness, evacuation, and rescue work and NGOs have been roped in to provide relief to the evacuated people.

All district magistrates concerned and their sector committees are on alert and are working in coordination with the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and other stakeholders to deal with the flood situation, it said.

Uttarakhand

Three people drowned in Khoh River Pauri district as rains continued to lash parts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday (July 12), officials said. The incident happened on Tuesday night (July 11) when a car lost control and fell into the river in Kotdwar area of the district.

Many routes in the state, including national highways, have been closed due to landslides following incessant rains, affecting normal life as well as the Chardham Yatra. The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district has been closed at five places between Chamoli and Joshimath due to landslides.

Chamoli Additional District Information Officer Ravindra Negi said the administration has kept the pilgrims visiting Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib at safe places in Gauchar, Karnprayag, and Nandprayag.

According to information received from the State Emergency Operation Center, the Yamunotri National Highway is blocked due to landslides at Dharasu and Kalyani, while the Gangotri Highway is also closed between Pakodanala and Dharali due to debris. The Border Roads Organization is trying to clear the debris and open the road. Rudraprayag Highway is also closed due to landslides in Sirobgarh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday (July 12) once again urged people to avoid unnecessary travel in the wake of incessant rains in the state and said his government has issued disaster relief phone numbers to help those stranded.

He said that he was personally taking information about the condition of roadways and rains in all the districts and the district administration and the SDRF have been instructed to remain on high alert everywhere.

Punjab

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee is helping people affected by floods by organising langars and providing necessary items through gurdwaras in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday (July 12).

SGPC secretary Partap Singh also said food from langars and help is also being provided to people stranded at stations, including at Amritsar, after train movement was affected due to floods, and to those whose houses were damaged.

The SGPC secretary said medical teams in three ambulances from the Sri Guru Ramdas Charitable Hospital, Vallah, were also providing health services in different areas in Punjab. He said that due to the floods, many devotees who went for paying obeisance at different gurdwaras in Himachal Pradesh were stuck, and the SGPC was also working to help them.

(With agency inputs)