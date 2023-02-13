Delhi mayor election postponed again

The poll was postponed by the L-G as the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the issue to February 17

Delhi Mayor election which was scheduled for Thursday (February 16) has now been postponed once again as the Supreme Court will hear the matter on Friday.

The top court adjourned for Friday the hearing on AAP and Shelly Oberoi’s plea who challenged the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor’s decision to permit the nominated members to vote in the elections for mayor and deputy mayor in MCD.

CJI’s observation

On Delhi LG’s decision, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud observed that the constitutional provision clearly states that nominated members cannot vote.

Advertisement

Also read: Constitution does not permit nominated members to vote in MCD elections: SC

“Nominated members should not vote and that is very well settled.”, CJI Chandrachud told Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain who was representing the Delhi Lieutenant General. Jain however said the issue was arguable.

SC then decided to adjourn the hearing to Friday (February 17). ASG Jain also agreed to postpone the elections scheduled on February 16 to a date after February 17.