SC seeks replies from LG office on AAP plea for early holding of mayoral election in MCD

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (February 8) has sought the responses from the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, pro tem presiding officer Satya Sharma of MCD and others on a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, seeking the early holding of mayoral election in the civic body.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said it is issuing notice on the plea and seeking the replies from them by next Monday. Meanwhile, senior advocate AM Singhvi pointed that the session of the House was called three times but no election for the Mayor was held.

“We have several objections including that the MCD’s pro tem presiding officer is insisting on holding elections for mayor, deputy mayor and members of standing committee all at once. This is contrary to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act,” he said. The bench, which noted the submissions of Singhvi, said it will hear the matter on Monday.

