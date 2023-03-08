Delhi excise policy case: ED to question KCR’s daughter Kavitha on March 9

Kavitha, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, was already questioned by the CBI in the same case for several hours on December 12

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), for questioning on Thursday (March 9) in relation to the Delhi liquor excise policy case, according to officials.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons K Kavitha, BRS MLC and daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in Delhi liquor scam. She has been called tomorrow, March 9 for questioning: Sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/Xjs6ZuO5p5 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Kavitha, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, was already questioned by the CBI in the same case for several hours on December 12.

The ED has claimed that Kavitha is a member of the “South Cartel” that received kickbacks in the Delhi liquor excise policy case.

She has been called so that she can be confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, an alleged frontman of the south group, who was arrested by the ED on Monday.

The ED had earlier said that Pillai “represented the south group”, an alleged liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others.

The south group, according to the agency, “comprises” Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Pharma), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP from Ongole Lok Sabha seat), Kavitha and others.

Kavitha had said she would be in Delhi for holding a one-day hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar on March 10 to seek the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the upcoming session of Parliament.

On Tuesday (March 7), a Delhi court sent Amandeep Dhall, a liquor baron, to judicial custody till March 21, and another businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai to ED custody till March 13.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi withdrew the liquor policy last year after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the case.

