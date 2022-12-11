Liquor scam case: CBI questions KCR’s daughter K Kavitha in Hyderabad

The CBI had served a notice to Kavitha under Section 160 of Criminal Procedure Code, seeking her clarifications

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao`s daughter K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case at her residence in Hyderabad.

At the time of this report, the questioning had been going on for over six hours. The team of CBI officials recorded Kavitha’s statement at her Banjara Hills residence.

Tight security

The officials arrived in two vehicles amid tight security around 11 am.

The surroundings of BRS MLC Kavitha`s house were deserted before the arrival of the CBI officials as she had requested her supporters and BRS leaders and workers not to gather there.

The CBI had served a notice to Kavitha under Section 160 of Criminal Procedure Code, seeking her clarifications.

CBI notice

The CBI in the notice had said that the case was registered on the basis of written complaint received from Praveen Kumar Rai, Director in the Union Home Ministry against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia and 14 others regarding the allegations pertaining to excise policy of Delhi for 2021-22.

“During the course of investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation,” reads the CBI notice.

On November 30, Kavitha’s name had surfaced in the remand report filed by the ED in a Delhi court on Wednesday for remand of businessman Amit Arora in Delhi liquor policy scam.