Delhi floods: Govt offices, school, colleges to remain closed in Delhi till Sunday

Several key areas in Delhi, including the secretariat housing the CM’s office, were flooded on Thursday

With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges be closed till Sunday, officials said.

Advertisement

Private establishments across the city are advised to work from home, they said. The decision was made at the DDMA meeting held at the LG Secretariat in Delhi on Thursday. “Commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate to be asked to close till Sunday. Buses coming to ISBT will stop at Singhu Border, and DTC buses will ferry people from there,” the officials added.

Also read: Monsoon mayhem: Yamuna swells in Delhi; 3 die in Uttarakhand, highways closed

Several key areas in Delhi, including the secretariat housing the chief minister’s office, were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

The Yamuna flowed at 208.53 metres at 10 am on Thursday, breaking the 45-year-old record, officials said.