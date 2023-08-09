Delhi: Fire at sofa factory in Mayapuri industrial area, 7 hurt

Police are probing the cause behind the fire

Two policemen and seven civilians were injured while putting out a fire that broke out at a factory in west Delhi’s Mayapuri area early on Wednesday (August 9) morning, officials said.

Advertisement

According to officials, a call was received at 2.05 am that there was a fire at a two-storey sofa factory at the market known for dealing in scrap. The fire was doused by five tenders that were rushed to the spot, they said.

Also read: Smoke and Ashes review: On opium trail, Amitav Ghosh unearths a tale of human avarice

The fire had sparked in the packing box of sofa springs. A drum of glue kept on the ground floor also burst in the blaze, a fire official said. Seven men received minor burn injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital.

The injured were identified as Rakesh-35, Ram Niwas-60, Santosh-27, Harichand-35, Vikrant-25, Kishan-23, and Inderjeet-33. Head constables Randhir Singh and Vikrant too received burn injuries in the incident, fire officials said.

Also read: Fire in AIIMS Delhi put out in an hour, no casualties

According to police, the factory dealt in iron spring (used in making sofas) in Mayapuri Phase II.

A crime team was called at the spot to investigate the fire. A case is being registered at Mayapuri Police Station, police added.