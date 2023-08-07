Fire in AIIMS Delhi put out in an hour, no casualties

The fire started on the second floor at the old Raj Kumari OPD of the main AIIMS building just before noon, officials said, adding 13 fire tenders brought the blaze under control after an hour

A fire erupted on Monday in the endoscopy room on the second floor of the old OPD at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi but no one was injured.

All patients in the room were evacuated safely, officials said. Visuals from the spot showed black smoke billowing out of the windows, above the emergency ward.

The fire started on the second floor at the old Raj Kumari OPD of the main AIIMS building just before noon, officials said, adding 13 fire tenders brought the blaze under control after an hour. No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Following the incident, the emergency ward at AIIMS Delhi was closed until further orders. Patients coming to the hospital for emergency care are being asked to go to Safdarjung Hospital. This information is being announced to patients and their families at the hospital’s gate.

(With agency inputs)