Delhi excise scam: CBI court extends Sisodia’s custody till April 17

A designated CBI court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17 in the Delhi excise scam.

Sisodia was produced before Special Judge MK Nagpal who extended his judicial custody by 14 days following a prayer by the probe agency. The federal agency told the court the investigation is at a crucial stage in the corruption case linked to the “scam”.

Sisodia was arrested for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. “If he is granted bail this will scuttle and compromise our investigation as the influence and interference are writ large,” CBI had said earlier, opposing his plea. The agency, which arrested Sisodia on February 26, further claimed that Sisodia had destroyed phones in order to “destroy the chat”.

Earlier on March 31, the Special Court denied bail plea to Sisodia, stating that the evidence collected so far by the CBI not only shows the applicant’s active participation in the above criminal conspiracy but also shows the prima facie commission of some substantive offences of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act by him.

