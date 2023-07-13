Delhi cops recover body parts from wooded area in Geeta Colony

According to police, the body parts probably belong to a 35–40-year-old woman

Delhi Police on Wednesday (July 12) recovered the chopped body parts of a person, possibly a woman, from two places in a wooded area near the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi. Though it may be the body of a woman about 35–40 years old, ortho forensics will verify the facts, Delhi Police officials said.

“Remains of a person have been found in two different places near Geeta Colony flyover in the Yamuna Khadar area. The FSL and crime teams have reached the spot. Prima facie, it is a body of around 35 to 40 year old person,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Parmaditya said the police were informed about the body around 9.30 am by a local. “We found two polythene bags under the Geeta Colony flyover. In one of them, we found the head, while the second bag had other body parts,” he said. It is being presumed that the body is of a woman because of the long hair, Parmaditya said. “The body is in a decomposed condition and it is not clear whether the bags have all the parts. The victim is yet to be identified. A post-mortem examination will be conducted,” he added.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder has been registered at the Kotwali Police Station. The area is being searched for further evidence, officials said.

