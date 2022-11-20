Delhi civic polls: Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP wants to stop free electricity

AAP chief says electricity will be free as long as he is alive, seeks chance to tackle garbage issue too

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi but will not succeed as long as he is alive. The Delhi chief minister was campaigning in Paharganj for the December 4 municipal polls in Delhi when he made the remark.

“Is free electricity your right or revdi (freebie)? They (BJP) want to stop free electricity in Delhi, but don’t worry. Till Kejriwal is alive, electricity will be free. Till your son is alive, till your brother is alive, your electricity will be free,” Kejriwal said.

Watch: Delhi down in the dumps

Protesting Anganwadi workers and helpers disrupted the meeting, attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as well. The BJP is currently in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“They will fight with us”

Kejriwal said if BJP wins the civic elections, it will stop all developmental works in the city. “They will fight with us every day, like they are doing now. AAP should be in power in both places. Only Kejriwal will ensure that work is done,” the Delhi CM said.

“They call free electricity a revdi (freebie). They act like they are doing us a favour, as if we are beggars. Why do they keep calling it a freebie? It is because they want to stop the free supply of electricity in Delhi. But power supply will remain free as long as Kejriwal is alive,” said the AAP chief.

Watch: Delhi garbage mound taller than India Gate: A multimedia view

Kejriwal launched the free electricity scheme in Delhi in 2019. He asked people to give AAP the chance to tackle other issues like garbage management, too, by voting the party to power at the MCD. “Give AAP one opportunity. Just like we have made power and water supplies free, we will tackle the garbage issue, too,” he said.

The AAP must get 230 of the 250 MCD seats to be in power in the state as well as the civic body, Kejriwal added.

The BJP also had 14 mega road shows lined up in Delhi on Sunday with 21 “star campaigners,” including Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states.

(With agency inputs)