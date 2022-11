The issue of garbage and waste management that has come to haunt Delhi's citizens, presented in video and graphics

With less than a month for the municipal polls in Delhi, the issue of garbage and waste management has become the centrepiece of the AAP’s campaign to dethrone the BJP and get rid of the party’s 15-year long dominance at the civic body level.

The Federal presents a pictorial depiction of the enormity of the issue, the plateauing

of three city-based landfills, and why it is imperative for the residents of Delhi to speak in one voice now to minimise the damage.