Delhi Cabinet rejig | Atishi gets services, vigilance too; now holds 14 portfolios

Services and vigilance departments were previously held by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj; Atishi is the only woman in the Delhi Cabinet headed by Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi’s AAP government on Tuesday (August 8) handed over the charge of the services and vigilance departments to public works department minister Atishi, taking the number of portfolios she will now hold to 14.

Both the services and vigilance departments were held by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. Atishi is the only woman in the Delhi Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends a file to Lt Governor VK Saxena, allotting Service and Vigilance Department to Atishi. Both the departments were earlier being handled by Saurabh Bharadwaj. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/SxiAuzAyoF — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

The proposal for the rejig has been forwarded to Lt Governor VK Saxena by Kejriwal.

The move comes a day after the Delhi services bill got parliamentary approval after the Rajya Sabha passed it to give the Centre control over the bureaucracy in the national capital.

In June, Atishi was given additional charge of the revenue, planning, and finance departments. The three departments were earlier with transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

14 portfolios

Atishi will now hold 14 portfolios, including education and power, the highest among all ministers in the city government.

Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were sworn in as ministers in March this year following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain following charges of money laundering.

