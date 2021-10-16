Delhi commissioner holds security audit, moves out 500 cops from protection duties

More than 79 police station heads have been transferred with restructuring of special police units

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Ashtana has undertaken a series of reforms to make law enforcement effective and accountable in the national capital.

More than 500 personnel have been freed from security duties after an audit, which was conducted in consultation with the home ministry, according to a report in Hindustan Times. Instructions have been given to each police station to give details of the personnel on active duty with the unit for force rationalisation. More than 79 police station heads have been transferred with restructuring of special police units.

The audit found that some serving and retired officers had full-day personal security officers guarding them as well as their families. The security to some of these officers was given without threat assessment. Security of many others has also been downgraded by Delhi Police as it was found that the security was given not as a result of threat to them, but as a status symbol.

Asthana has also asked all police units to report the number of personnel on active duty, with the intention of stopping senior police officers from carrying their staff with them to new postings. It was found that some officers moved around 20 to 30 staff with them to their new postings, leaving the previous units understaffed. These staff members were used for personal duties by the officers.

Advertisement

Also read: Why some states are up in arms over extension of BSF jurisdiction

The commissioner has also decided to restructure the force with more than 14 special commissioners and several joint commissioners, now heading departments with thin workload. It is understood that consultations are on with the home ministry to post several senior officers out to the newly created union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, for on-field experience.

The special cell of the police has also been restructured and made more accountable with the induction of three IPS officers. The cell has been asked not to undertake any solo operations without the knowledge of immediate seniors.