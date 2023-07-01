Court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan on Jul 7

Delhi court postpones decision on charge sheet against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in alleged sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers till July 7.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers I File Photo

The Delhi court has rescheduled the decision on whether to accept the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in an alleged case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The new pronouncement date has been set for July 7.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who was scheduled to pass the order on Saturday, noted the submission of the city police that its probe is still in progress and a supplementary charge sheet is likely to be filed.

However, since FSL report and report on CDR (call detail record) is awaited it is likely to take time. Put up for consideration for July 7, the judge said.

