Court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan on Jul 7

The Delhi court has rescheduled the decision on whether to accept the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in an alleged case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The new pronouncement date has been set for July 7.

Also Watch: Arrest is the prerogative of the police: Lawyer on Brij Bhushan case

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who was scheduled to pass the order on Saturday, noted the submission of the city police that its probe is still in progress and a supplementary charge sheet is likely to be filed.

Also Read: No faith in agencies investigating Brij Bhushan case: Vrinda Grover