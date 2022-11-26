Court rejects AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s plea on special food in jail

Court notes jail administration’s submission that no special facility is provided to any prisoner and that, like other inmates, Jain gets all facilities under the law

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain, pleading that Tihar jail officials be directed to provide him with special food following his religious beliefs.

Dismissing the petition for special food during judicial custody, special judge Vikas Dhull said that prima facie, it seems that Jain was being given fruits by violating jail rules. The special court had earlier sought a report from Tihar jail on what food had been given to Jain over the past few months and whether he was on a fast.

According to the Tihar administration, jail records show that Jain made no request informing them about his being on a fast in accordance with his religious beliefs. Therefore, the question of permitting him to undertake such a fast does not arise.

“Jain getting all facilities”

Advertisement

Tihar lawyer Abhijeet Shankar submitted that dry fruits in prisons were not allowed to a prisoner and those could not be taken instead of the usual jail meal. The jail authority also submitted that the prison provides a balanced and nutritious diet to all prisoners.

Judge Dhull dismissed Jain’s application, noting the jail administration’s submission that no special facility is provided to any prisoner and that, like the other inmates, Jain was getting all facilities under the law.

Also read: ED files charge sheet before court against Satyendar Jain

Jain, in the application, had also sought direction from prison officials to immediately conduct his medical check-up. “I am a Jain and have all my life only eaten after going to the temple and that’s the reason why I am on fast here. No one can actually stop me from professing my religion,” he had submitted.

“Lost 28 kg”

Rejecting the ED’s allegation of preferential treatment, Jain submitted: “What privilege are they talking about? I have lost 28 kg in jail. Is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I’m not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about?”

Regarding the massage controversy, Jain submitted, “Someone was just pressing my hand because I had a fall inside the jail.”

Also read: Case against Satyender Jain fake, politically motivated: Kejriwal

Jain was arrested in a money-laundering case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The court on November 17 refused bail to Jain and two others.

(With agency inputs)