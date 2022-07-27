ED files charge sheet before court against Satyendar Jain

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a court here against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel posted the matter for July 29 for cognisance.

According to court sources, the final report has named Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, and Sunil Jain, besides four private firms, as accused.

Satyendar Jain is currently in judicial custody.

During the hearing, the court also examined the interim bail plea of Satyender Jain on medical grounds.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Satyendar Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

