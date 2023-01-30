Cold, windy Monday morning in Delhi; min temp 10.2 deg C

The weatherman forecast partly cloudy skies for the day and said the maximum temperature was likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius

Delhi woke up to a windy and cold morning on Monday (January 30), a day after it witnessed light showers.

The city recorded 20 mm of rainfall in a period of 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

On Monday (January 30), the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent.

The weatherman forecast partly cloudy skies for the day and said the maximum temperature was likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality also saw a marginal improvement from very poor to poor on Monday (January 30). The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) on Sunday (January 29) was recorded at 331 (very poor) but on Monday morning (January 30), the AQI read 285.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe, while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe-plus category.