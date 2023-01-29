Mild showers likely in Delhi, cold wave returns in north India

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, three notches below the average for the season.

Following a brief respite from cold wave conditions various parts of north India are set to witness a drop in temperature, as Indian Meteorological Department predicted light rain and thundershowers during the day in the national capital.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, three notches below the average for the season. At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent, the IMD said. The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the day, and said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations, is scheduled to be held at Vijay Chowk on Sunday. On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

Punjab, Haryana reeling under cold



Meanwhile, cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with Muktsar reeling at a low of two degrees Celsius. While Muktsar in Punjab registered a minimum temperature that was below normal, severe cold weather conditions also prevailed in other places, including Ferozepur, which recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius and Faridkot, a minimum of three degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department’s weather report.

Gurdaspur recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius while Patiala also experienced a cold night at 6.4 degrees Celsius. Ludhianas minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius while Amritsar recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Hisar which recorded a low of four degrees Celsius. Bhiwani and Sirsa also reeled under severe cold weather conditions, recording respective minimum temperatures of 5.6 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius while Kurukshetra recorded a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius. Rohtak recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius.

