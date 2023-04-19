BJP wants CAG audit of discoms over power subsidies in Delhi

The Delhi government has told DERC to conduct a special audit of discoms over power subsidies from 2016 to 2022 to identify irregularities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday dubbed as a “sham” the Delhi AAP government’s order to conduct a special audit of discoms over power subsidies released to them.

Delhi’s new BJP president Virendra Sachdeva demanded an audit of power subsidy by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

“We do not accept the audit of power subsidy by a CAG empanelled audit. The government and discoms can easily influence such an audit,” the BJP leader alleged.

Has any private auditor given a report against their client in an audit report, Sachdeva asked reporters.

Special audit

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed power regulator DERC to conduct a special audit of discoms over power subsidies released to them from 2016 to 2022 to identify any irregularities and ensure transparency.

An order by Special Secretary (Power) Ravi Dhawan stated that in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 108 of the Electricity Act 2003, the Lt Governor has given a direction to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to conduct the special audit through CAG empanelled auditors.

The Delhi BJP president alleged the Kejriwal government did not attempt any audit of the subsidy in the last six years although it paid Rs 13,549 crore to the discoms, and accused the government of “dilly dallying” over the matter.

