DDMA allows Audis and assembly halls in educational institutions allowed to open

The auditoriums will be used for training and meeting purposes only and physical classes will continue to be suspended

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in Delhi schools to open with 50 percent seating capacity from Monday for training and meeting purposes only. The order issued by DDMA on Saturday said that physical teaching and learning will continue to be remain suspended.

“All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted,” said the order.

Other prohibited activities and services include cinema halls, multiplexes, spas, theatres, entertainment parks, political, social, cultural festivals and other gatherings. These were banned when lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to the increase in COVID-19 infections.

According to the order, public transport, including Delhi Metro, will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. DTC and cluster buses will also run with 50 percent seating capacity.

“Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so till 5AM on July 26,” said the order.