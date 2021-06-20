Delhi allows bars to open, extends restaurant timings

UP decides to grant two more hours of relaxation in statewide night curfew

Delhi has allowed bars to open from Monday and extended restaurant timings as it continues to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

Parks, gardens, golf clubs have also been allowed to open.

Bars will be able to open from noon to 10pm with 50 per cent seating capacity, the Delhi government said in a fresh order. Restaurants can stay open from 8am to 10pm, instead of the current 10am to 8pm.

Neighbouring UP has also announced easing of COVID restrictions.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government on Sunday decided to grant two more hours of relaxation in the statewide night curfew. As per new orders, in effect from Monday, shopping malls and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity on weekdays till 9pm. Other standalone shops and market complexes can also remain open for five days a week now.

All shops and markets, except those in designated COVID-19 hotspots, can now remain open from 7am to 9pm, Monday to Friday. At a meeting on Tuesday, Adityanath had asked for two more hours of relaxation in the corona curfew. Accordingly, the curfew timings have been relaxed for two hours on weekdays, since the restrictions now remain in force from 9pm to 7am under the new guidelines.