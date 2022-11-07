At least one member of 80% Delhi families suffering from pollution ailments: Survey

Delhiites rush to doctors with complaints of sore throat, cough, burning eyes, runny nose, congestion, breathing trouble, headaches, sleep issues, anxiety, and concentration issues

A survey conducted on Sunday revealed that 80 per cent of Delhi-NCR families had at least one member suffering from air pollution-related ailments in the past few weeks.

The survey was conducted on the very day that the national capital’s air quality index (AQI) improved from “severe” to “very poor” category. This improvement prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management to lift Stage IV measures under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, conducted the survey among 8,097 Delhiites. According to the results, around 18 per cent of the respondents said either they or a family member had already visited a doctor or hospital for air pollution-related conditions. Around 22 per cent said one or more family members had consulted a doctor remotely.

Health complaints

While 69 per cent of the respondents said that had sore throat and/or cough, 56 per cent said their eyes stung, 50 per cent had a runny nose and/or congestion, 44 per cent were suffering from breathing trouble/asthma, 44 per cent had headaches, 44 per cent had sleep issues, and 31 per cent had anxiety and/or concentration problems, the survey revealed.

“Air pollution increases the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease, and lung cancer,” a World Health Organisation (WHO) report warns. The presence of fine particulate matter, PM2.5, makes matters worse. According to data with SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences, stubble burning could be responsible for much of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution.

Air quality still “very poor”

With GRAP-4 being lifted, entry of trucks into Delhi and non-BS 6 diesel vehicles are now allowed. Industries can also reopen. With GRAP-3 in place, the ban on non-essential construction activities continues. Brick kilns will remain closed as well. Primary schools will remain shut till Tuesday, and schools cannot conduct outdoor activities.

“GRAP Stage-4 is a disruptive stage of restrictions and impacts a large number of stakeholders and public at large. There are no stricter measures, than as laid in GRAP Stage-4, that could be taken to improve upon the air quality scenario,” the Commission for Air Quality Management said in a statement today.

Stage-4 GRAP restriction were imposed on Thursday after the AQI jumped to 450, just a notch below the “severe plus” category. The air pollution levels improved slightly on Sunday due to favourable winds and a drop in stubble burning.

The number of farm fires in Punjab has dropped sharply, Indian Agricultural Research Organisation (IARI) data shows. According to SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences, the share of stubble burning in Delhi-NCR’s PM2.5 pollution declined to 18 per cent from 21 per cent on Saturday.

However, even “very poor” category AQI can cause respiratory trouble after prolonged exposure.

