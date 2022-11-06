Asthma, respiratory cases in children shot up in Delhi-NCR due to pollution: Report

In the last two weeks, doctors in the capital have noted nearly a 15-20 per cent jump in the cases of children with respiratory illness

Cases of asthma and respiratory issues among children have shot up in the last two weeks in the capital largely because of the deteriorating air quality across Delhi-NCR. In the last two weeks, these cases have doubled as compared to last month and this surge in cases is being attributed to the worsening air pollution, said a media report quoting doctors and medical professionals.

Children in the age group of 2 years to 13 years are diagnosed with respiratory issues, while the 6-11 year age group are visiting hospitals in large numbers as their asthma has intensified. In the last two weeks, doctors in the capital have noted nearly a 15-20 per cent jump in the cases of children with respiratory illness. The worst affected are in the 2 years to 8 years age group.

Doctors said that there are number of factors that is causing a spike in respiratory illnesses and asthma among children. Largely, it is because of pollution, cold exposure, change in the season, and passive smoking.

A doctor in Fortis Memorial Research Institute told The Indian Express that in the last week, asthma cases in children have increased tremendously. According to the doctor, until last month, asthmatic children formed only 10-20 per cent of their patients but this number has jumped to almost 80 per cent. A few have even had serious symptoms and required hospitalisation.

One of the reasons children seem to be susceptible to pollutants and the poor quality air is because children under the age of 5 years breathe air faster than adults, and as a result take in more contaminants. According to the report, children are more susceptible than adults to the ill-affects of air pollution, as they breathe air that is 93 per cent polluted on a daily basis putting their health at risk.

Air pollution can cause asthma, childhood cancer, which also can impact the neuro-development and cognitive function, stressed the report. Children can also develop cardiovascular diseases later on in life.

Moreover, a large number of children are also reporting migraine and headache issues due to the air pollution. The lead, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), which are part of the air pollutants are known to intensify migraine frequency, and duration.

Doctors have advised that senior citizens and children should be prevented from going out in the morning and evening hours when pollution levels are at its highest. Children should be hydrated, masked and should be outside playing only between 9 am to 4 pm when the sun is out.