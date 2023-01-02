Kejriwal calls Kanjhawala accident ‘shameful’; DCW chief sends notice to cops

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks severe punishment for five accused whose car killed 20-year-old woman, dragged body for 4 km to Kanjhawala; DCW chief Swati Maliwal has questions for police

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the death of a 20-year-old woman, whose scooter was hit by a car and her body dragged for 4 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

In a statement to the press, Kejriwal said the incident was “shameful” and the culprits should be “punished severely.” “No matter how well politically connected they are, the culprits should be punished severely. This incident comes within the ambit of rarest of rare crimes. They should be hanged,” the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in Hindi.

Spoke to Hon’ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC shud be slapped against them. No leniency shud be showed even if they have high political connections. He assured that he will take strong action — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 2, 2023

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death. The victim’s two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling on Sunday, police said.

DCW chief’s questions

Also on Monday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal asked the police to clarify if the woman was sexually harassed and whether the accused had a criminal history.

The incident came to light after a video purportedly showing a woman without clothes and broken legs surfaced on social media. PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.

Maliwal posed a series of questions to the Delhi Police in connection with the incident at Kanjhawla: “I have some questions for Delhi Police — Was the woman sexually harassed by the accused? Was she killed like this after she protested over the harassment? For how many kilometres was she dragged by the car? Was there no checkpost or OCR van deployed on the stretch that she (was) dragged on?” Maliwal asked.

“Shames humanity”

Maliwal also questioned the police over the immediate action taken after the incident was reported to the control room and the special security arrangements that were in place in the national capital for New Year.

“Did the accused men have previous criminal cases against them? We have issued summons to Delhi Police and want them to answer these questions. Till when will our girls be killed like this? This is a case that shames our humanity. This is a very scary incident that happened in the national capital,” she added.

The DCW on Sunday issued a notice to the police in connection with the incident. Police have said the victim’s body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem. They said the victim’s leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around 4 km.

(With agency inputs)