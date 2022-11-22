AAP MLA ‘roughed up’ at party meeting; ‘backlash of selling poll tickets,’ taunts BJP

A purported video of the incident showed AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav running away from a meeting at Delhi’s Shyam Vihar after being roughed up by party workers allegedly over the distribution of tickets for the upcoming municipality polls

AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav on Monday (November 21) was allegedly manhandled by party workers following an argument over the distribution of tickets for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation polls, a senior police official said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP had issued a purported sting video shot by a former AAP volunteer from Rohini, alleging that the party leaders had sold Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll tickets. Srinivas BV tweeted, “AAP MLA of Delhi got beaten up because the kattar imaandar (extremely honest) party sold tickets for MCD seats after they sold tickets for Rajya Sabha seats.”

The video showed some workers angrily confronting Yadav while others grab him by the collar and push him, forcing him to run away from the place. Yadav was reportedly holding a meeting with party workers at Delhi’s Shyam Vihar at around 8 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said there was an altercation over the issue of ticket distribution which resulted in alleged manhandling of Yadav by some party workers. “He has been medically examined and no external injury has been found. Legal action is being taken as per statements,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the incident.

While it is not clear how the argument and the resultant scuffle broke out, the BJP has alleged that the incident showed the outrage of grassroots party workers over the AAP’s alleged sale of tickets.

Sharing the video on Twitter, BJP and Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV tweeted, “AAP MLA got beaten up. Gulab Singh Yadav was accused of selling tickets because of which he got beaten up by his own party workers. Arvind Kejriwal, this is will happen to all your corrupt MLAs one by one.”

BJP leaders also shared the purported video and asked for Kejriwal’s response on the incident. However, Yadav said the allegations of “selling” tickets is baseless. “The BJP has gone berserk and making baseless allegations of selling tickets. I am at Chawla police station now. I have seen BJP’s corporator and their candidate from this ward present at the police station, trying to save those people,” he said on Twitter, sharing a clip of the police station.