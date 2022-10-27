Kejriwal promises to clean Delhi in 5 yrs if AAP wins MCD polls

Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of failing to clear the garbage mounds in Delhi in the last 15 years and appealed to the public to entrust their faith in AAP in the upcoming MCD polls

The upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be fought on the garbage issue, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (October 27), even as he promised to clean Delhi in five years if AAP wins the civic body election.

Kejriwal, who was addressing the media at the Ghazipur landfill site alleged that the BJP in its 15-year rule in the capital’s three erstwhile municipal corporations gave three garbage mountains and filled the entire city with waste. “Ghazipur garbage mound is the mountain of BJP’s bad deeds and corruption in civic bodies. The MCD poll will be fought on the issue of garbage,” he reiterated.

Ahead of Kejriwal’s visit, drama ensued at the Ghazipur landfill site as scores of BJP supporters holding black flags staged a protest all along the roads leading to the area. The protestors raised slogans against him, while AAP workers raised slogans against the BJP. Meanwhile, the roads leading to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur witnessed traffic jams because of these protests by both parties.

Questioned about BJP workers protesting his arrival at the landfill site, he alleged the saffron party “don’t let anyone visit here.” “They deployed police personnel to protect this garbage mountain. All evil forces have conspired against us (AAP). They delayed MCD polls and segregated wards hoping that they will get seats. Let me tell them that this time even BJP supporters won’t vote for them,” claimed Kejriwal.

He also alleged that the BJP “gobbled up ₹2 lakh crore” during their 15-year rule in the civic bodies.

“They claim that I did not give money to the MCD. In the last 15 years, they gobbled up ₹2 lakh crore of which ₹1 lakh crore was given by the Delhi government,” Kejriwal alleged.

Furthermore, while addressing the public, he accused the BJP of failing to clear the garbage mounds in Delhi in the last 15 years and appealed to the public to entrust their faith in AAP in the upcoming MCD polls. The BJP leaders abuse their son (Kejriwal), their Shravan Kumar who took them on pilgrimage, he said.

“Will you tolerate this? Give them a reply in the upcoming MCD polls,” urged the Delhi CM.

Hitting out at Union home minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said, “Earlier this month, Shah abused me and alleged that the Delhi government did not give money to MCD but I want to ask him how much they have given to the civic bodies ever since the BJP formed government at the Centre.”

BJP like Congress will become zero

“All they do is abuse me. They are only concerned about money. We have to win hearts. I am a magician and I know to win hearts. The Congress has been reduced to zero in Delhi and soon there will come a day when BJP will become zero too. In the future, all BJP supporters will come to the AAP, he said.

Kejriwal appealed to BJP supporters and workers to rise above party lines and for once think about Delhi and vote for AAP. “On my way here, BJP supporters protested and showed me black flags. I want to tell them to protest against me if you want but for once please vote for Delhi and give your vote to AAP and we will clean the city in five years,” the AAP national convenor said.

Kejriwal also appealed to the public to give him a chance in the MCD in the upcoming polls.

“Please don’t think about any party in the MCD polls but vote for Delhi and support us. I will clean the city in the next five years. Next time don’t vote for me if I fail to do so,” he also added.