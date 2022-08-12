2,000 live cartridges recovered in Delhi ahead of I-Day; 6 arrested

The accused were caught with two bags of cartridges at Delhi's Anand Vihar

Delhi police on Friday (August 12) arrested six persons involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition just ahead of Independence Day.

A huge cache of ammunition, including 2000 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

As per reports, the accused were arrested from Anand Vihar in Delhi. They were caught with two bags of cartridges.

A case has been registered against the six accused and an investigation is underway.

With a few days to go for the Independence Day, the security has been tightened in the national capital.

As per reports, security has been increased in open places like markets, metro stations and airports.

As per PTI, Special commissioner of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak has said more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort and the routes leading to the venue.

The development comes a day after two terrorists carried out a ‘fidayeen’ attack on an Army camp in Jammu’s Rajouri district in the early hours of Thursday, killing four soldiers. Both attackers were gunned down in the four-hour firefight that followed.