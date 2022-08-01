Actor Salman Khan gets arms licence over death threats

Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms licence after he claimed to have got death threats, Mumbai police said.

The death threats came in early June days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead.

Punjabi gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, allegedly involved in Moosewala’s death, was said to be behind the threats to Salman Khan. The threats were reportedly linked to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Salman’s father Salim Khan found the unsigned letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning.

Salman Khan had applied for the licence and met senior police officials. His physical verification was also done.