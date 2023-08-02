1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler’s anticipatory bail plea

The CBI, which has filed a charge sheet against the Congress leader alleging rioting and abetment which led to the murder of three Sikhs in Pul Bangash area, has opposed the anticipatory bail application

A Delhi court on Wednesday (August 2) reserved for August 4 its order on the anticipatory bail application of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of three people in Pul Bangash area in Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull reserved the order after hearing arguments from the counsels appearing for Tytler and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the hearing, the CBI opposed the application, saying the witnesses have come forward showing great courage, and the possibility of influencing them cannot be ruled out.

According to the statements of new witnesses, prima facie the role of Tytler appears, the CBI said. A local court had on July 26 summoned Tytler on August 5 after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case. The CBI had on May 20 filed the charge sheet against Tytler in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

In its charge sheet filed in the court, the CBI alleged that Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked” the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, which resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs, Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh. The agency has invoked charges against Tytler under sections 147 (rioting) and 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, among other.

