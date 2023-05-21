BJP minister attacks Kamal Nath over his alleged role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

The Congress leader carries a big blot on his robe. Will he lead the party with it in the (Assembly) elections, asked Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday attacked senior Congress leader Kamal Nath over the anti-Sikh riots in the aftermath of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984.

“Kamal Nath carries a big blot on his robe. Will he lead the party with it in the (Assembly) elections? He should come in the midst of people and say whether he was involved in the riots,” Sarang, who is medical education minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet, told reporters.

“The Congress has always played divisive politics. I appeal to the Congress leadership to remove those accused of involvement in the anti-Sikh riots. Or else it will be clear Congress wants to fight polls under the leadership of a man accused of killing Sikhs,” Sarang alleged.

Also read: 1984 anti-Sikh riots: CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

Advertisement

Kamal Nath was the chief minister of MP from December 2018 to March 2020 and is currently state unit chief of the Congress. He is expected to lead his party in the Assembly polls to be held in Madhya Pradesh at the end of this year.

Sikhs across the country were targeted and killed and their properties looted after two bodyguards from the community shot dead Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

Incidentally, on Saturday, the CBI filed a chargesheet before a special court in Delhi against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case of killing of three persons and torching of a gurdwara there during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

(With agency inputs)