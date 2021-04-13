13,500 new cases in Delhi, Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel board exams

In a video address, Arvind Kejriwal cautioned young people not to step out of their homes since the coronavirus cases have escalated rapidly in the capital

New Delhi has recorded the highest single day spike of 13,500 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, even as he warned Delhi-ites not to step out of their homes unless necessary because this fourth wave was more dangerous than the third and was affecting the youth and children.

He urged the young people not to step out of their homes “unless absolutely necessary” since the COVID-19 cases were increasing rapidly in the capital. In a video address, Kejriwal said that according to a report available with him, 13,500 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and this has taken Delhi’s caseload to 7,36,788 total infections. This highest spike figures in a single day has been happening for the third day in a row, he said.

In this situation, he also requested the Centre to cancel the CBSE board exams since this could cause the virus to spread further. Nearly 6 lakh students would appear for the exam and more than 1 lakh teachers will be on duty, he said. Conducting the board exams to lead to large-scale spread of the virus. Instead, the government should examine “alternative methods of assessment” to promote the students. They could consider testing the students through online exams or internal assessment, he suggested.

Many political leaders, including Priyanya Gandhi and parent bodies have been urging the Centre to cancel the exams.

The Aam Aadmi chief believed that the fourth Covid wave, which Delhi is currently experiencing as “much more dangerous than the third wave”. According to Kejriwal, when the pandemic was at its peak in the city during the third wave in November, 8,500 cases were reported which was lesser than the 13,500 cases the city was currently recording.

“I urge all of you to step out of homes only if absolutely necessary,” he added. He requested the people above 45 years of age to get vaccinated.

Kejriwal went on to quote more figures stating that data that he had with him showed that in the last 10-15 days, 65% of the patients are below 45 years. So, he appealed to the youth not to go out of their homes and follow all Covid safety protocols. Your health and life is very important to us, he said.