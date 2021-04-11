COVID-19: Travellers face restrictions as states clamp down

Most states make it mandatory for people from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate while travelling

A raft of states imposed restrictions on travellers coming from outside as India recorded 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, on Sunday.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state in the country. Most states made it mandatory for people from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate while travelling. Some states, on the other hand, made RT-PCR test mandatory for everyone, no matter where they were coming from.

Delhi

Travellers from Maharashtra require a negative RT-PCR not less than 72 hours old. If found without report, a mandatory quarantine of 14 days has been ordered by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Odisha

All travellers have to produce either a negative RT-PCR report obtained in the previous 72 hours or the final certificate of vaccination. Those without the report or the vaccination certificate will have to quarantine for seven days. Applicable from April 12.

Assam

RT-PCR report mandatory for people coming from Mumbai and Bengaluru. Those without reports must undergo testing at their own expense and wait at designated locations (at own expense) for the result to be available.

Passengers coming by trains from Maharashtra or Karnataka or transiting through either of these states must undergo testing at railway stations in Assam. Rule effective April 3.

Kashmir

Travellers coming by road will have to undergo tests in Kulgam District.

Gujarat and Rajasthan

RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours mandatory to enter both states since the beginning of this month.

Madhya Pradesh

In March, the government made RT-PCR test mandatory for people flying to Indore and Bhopal from Maharashtra.

Karnataka

People travelling to Bengaluru from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh required to carry RT-PCR report. From April 10 to 20, travellers from Bengaluru to Mysuru also require the report.

Uttarakhand

RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra

RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala. With the number of cases rising, districts also laying down specific rules.

Himachal Pradesh

Travellers from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh must produce RT-PCR report obtained 72 hours prior to entering the state.