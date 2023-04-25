Bihar: Ex-MP linked to IAS officer’s murder to be freed after change in Bihar Prison Manual

Former MP Anand Mohan Singh, convicted in 1994 murder of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah, to be released

The Bihar government has notified the release of 27 prisoners, including former MP Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted in the murder of bureaucrat G Krishnaiah in 1994.

#WATCH | Bihar's Anand Mohan Singh, former MP & murder convict, who is out on 15-day parole for his son's wedding says, "I will return to jail after the ceremonies here and when release orders come, then I will call you all." pic.twitter.com/jTVANvh9f9 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

The government amended the Bihar Prison Manual, which previously forbade the remission of jail term for those convicted of murdering a public servant on duty. The new rules apply to prisoners who have served a minimum of 14 years or 20 years with remission.

The move has sparked controversy, with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) accusing the Nitish Kumar government of being “anti-Dalit” and urging them to reconsider.

BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya also criticised the move, questioning Nitish Kumar’s ability to lead as an opposition leader while relying on criminal syndicates for power.

The Janata Dal (United) responded to criticism from the BJP and BSP by defending the change in rules, stating that it aimed to provide a uniform platform for common and special prisoners.

The rule change particularly benefits Anand Mohan Singh, a Rajput leader who holds significant sway over his caste voters.

Many politicians from the Rajput community have been advocating for his early release for the past two years, and even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has hinted his support for Singh.