Bihar IAS officer ‘abuses’ juniors, colleagues in filthy language; probe ordered

CM Nitish Kumar orders probe after video with Pathak’s rant about sorry state of affairs in Bihar goes viral; in second video, Pathak can reportedly be heard abusing officers as “idiots and donkeys”

An IAS officer in Bihar has landed in the soup after videos of his expletive-laden abuses directed at junior officers went viral on social media. A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a probe into KK Pathak’s conduct, another video has surfaced where he is seen addressing colleagues as “idiots and donkeys,” NDTV has reported.

The second clip is purportedly from a video conference meeting on cooperatives. “Nobody here understands without abuses directed at their mothers and sisters,” Pathak can reportedly be heard saying in the clip. “…the rascals keep saying sir will do it. Everyone is ‘sir’ here. Who is the common person in Bihar?” the principal secretary of the Bihar Prohibition Department reportedly says in the video.

Videos reveal shocking conduct

According to NDTV, the 1990-batch officer can be heard abusing an officer as “ullu ka pattha (son of an owl), idiot, gadha (donkey),” and saying that “all of them are useless, donkeys.”

While talking to an officer from Rohtas district, Pathak reportedly says, “Kahan mar gaya Rohtas (where did Rohtas die)?” He reportedly asks the officer from Bikramganj to find the “monkey sitting in the cooperative” and take it over.

Earlier, in a viral video, he can be heard ranting about the sorry state of affairs in Bihar, where people “have no sense.”

“In Chennai, people follow rules. Have you seen anyone follow traffic rules here? They even keep honking at a red light,” Pathak can be heard saying at a meeting of officers. Reports suggest that the video is of a registration department meeting, where Pathak was telling deputy collectors to behave themselves.

Demands for officer’s removal

Sunil Kumar, Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Minister of Bihar, has promised disciplinary action against Pathak. But the Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) has demanded that Pathak be sacked.

“The government should sack Pathak as soon as possible. He is not in a good frame of mind,” Sunil Tiwari, who heads BASA, was quoted by NDTV. Tiwari has claimed that one officer died after being publicly humiliated by Pathak and requested CM Nitish Kumar and the chief secretary to take action against him.

Kumar has said the incident is being investigated.

(With agency inputs)