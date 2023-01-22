Women cops in Bihar beat elderly cyclist with batons in viral video

The victim, Naval Kishore Pandey, an English teacher in his 60s, told the media that he was called by the constables while crossing the road on his cycle and beaten for no reason

The video of an elderly man being beaten up by two women constables in Bihar’s Kaimur district has gone viral on social media, sparking massive outrage and prompting the police to initiate action against the erring cops.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows two women cops beating Naval Kishore Pandey, an English teacher in his 60s, with a baton, as he tries to reason with them and protect himself from the lathi charge.

The reason behind the assault, however, is not clear.

A report in NDTV says that the two constables came charging at Pandey after his cycle skidded at a busy area in Bhabhua, leading to a traffic jam. Pandey, however, was unable to lift the cycle. According to the report, Pandey was on his way home after conducing classes at a private school.

Advertisement

Pandey told India Today that the women constables had signalled to him while he was crossing the road on his bicycle, but he ignored them while saying something to himself. The constables though that he had abused them and stopped him after which they reportedly started beating him.

Pandey, who teaches English at DPS Parmalpur said the two showered at least 20 rounds of batons on hum and stopped only after a bypasser intervened.

“I was so ashamed that I did not lodge any complaint in the police station. Due to their beating, my legs and hands were swollen. I want justice,” he told India Today.

Taking cognizance of the video clip, Kaimur Superintendent of Police, Lalit Mohan Sharma he has sought a report from the Deputy Superintendent of Police within 24 hours.

The SP has promised that strict action will be taken as soon as he receives the report.