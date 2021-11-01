Ban on fireworks: How states will celebrate Diwali this year

With Diwali around the corner, the state governments across the country have imposed a slew of restrictions and guidelines on the bursting of firecrackers keeping in mind the pandemic and the alarming levels of air pollution in the cities.
Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu is sticking to the Supreme Court order and has banned the manufacture of firecrackers with barium salt content and also the ‘Saravedi’ kind of firecracker (in which single units are clubbed together to make it a string) is prohibited, said the government in an official release.
The court has also said any lapse on the part of the state governments/state agencies and Union Territories on this issue shall be viewed “very seriously”.
Ongoing COVID-19 rules will prevail
The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently said in an order that the ongoing COVID-19 guidelines will prevail till November 30. The decision was taken considering the approaching festive season. On Saturday, on the eve of Diwali, the Centre asked all states and union territories to ensure there is no large gathering and that they take proactive measures to check the spread of coronavirus.