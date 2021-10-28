Firecracker ban not against any community, but won’t stand violation of rights: SC

‘Under the guise of enjoyment, you (manufacturers) cannot play with lives of citizens,’ the court said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that it cannot allow violation of rights of citizens under the guise of enjoyment, and that it was not against any particular group or community by banning firecrackers ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival.

“Under the guise of enjoyment, you (manufacturers) cannot play with lives of citizens. We are not against a particular community. We want to send a strong message that we are here for the protection of fundamental rights of citizens,” a bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna said, emphasising that it wants full implementation of its orders.

The court explained the logic behind the ban on firecrackers. “All firecrackers were not banned. It was in larger public interest. There is a particular impression being created. It should not be projected that it was banned for a particular purpose. Last time we said that we weren’t coming in the way of enjoyment but we cannot come in the way of fundamental rights of people,” the bench said.

It further said that firecrackers are still openly available in markets. “We want to send a message that we are here to protect the rights of people. We have not put a 100 per cent ban on firecrackers. Everybody knows what the people of Delhi are suffering (due to the pollution caused by firecrackers,” the bench said.

The court earlier ordered that firecracker sale can happen only through licensed traders and that only green crackers can be sold. Online sale has been banned. The SC also ordered six manufacturers to show cause as to why they should not be punished for contempt of its orders.

