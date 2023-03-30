Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn in Assembly, Opposition furious

On the final day of the Budget session, while assembly proceedings were ongoing, a video clip of BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath allegedly watching pornography on his mobile phone went viral

On Thursday, the Opposition called for severe action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath, who was reportedly caught watching pornography on his mobile phone in the Tripura Assembly. The incident happened when proceedings were underway in the Assembly on the last day of the Budget session on Wednesday, and a video clip of it went viral on social media.

Nath, the MLA of Bagbassa constituency in North Tripura district, claimed obscene videos started appearing on his phone as he received a call.

“I know well that using mobile phones is prohibited in the House. As repeated calls were coming, I picked up a call, and then obscene videos started appearing on my phone. Anyways, I then closed it,” he told PTI.

He said he has spoken to Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya on the matter who told him to “wait”.

The Congress said it was a shameful incident, and Nath should be punished for it.

“This incident has tarnished the image of all MLAs. This man should be appropriately punished. Use of mobile phones is completely prohibited in the assembly, how could he watch pornography?” Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha said.

Leader of opposition Animesh Debbarma also demanded action against Nath. “The speaker should take stern action against such an act,” he told reporters.

Speaker Biswabandhu Sen said he is yet to receive a complaint over the issue. “I have not received any complaint. I cannot take action on the basis of a social media post. If any complaint is lodged, I will initiate an investigation and take appropriate action,” he said.

In 2012, three BJP ministers of Karnataka — Lakshman Savdi, CC Patil and Krishna Palemar — were allegedly caught watching porn in the assembly.

