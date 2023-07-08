Manipur: 4 killed in Bishnupur; mob sets vehicles on fire in Imphal

In an audacious attempt, a mob tried to snatch weapons from the police, even as two columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were to enforce cessation of violence in the capital city of Imphal

Security forces had to open fire after a 150–200-strong mob set ablaze two vehicles near the Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur and also tried to snatch weapons from the police. However, there were no reports of any casualties, sources said on Saturday (July 8).

Advertisement

Two columns of security personnel, one each of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles, moved to the general area of the Songdo village on Friday night to enforce the cessation of violence.

The induction of additional Border Security Force troops was met with interference in the Bishnupur market area, the sources said.

Also read: Manipur: Teen shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Bishnupur

A mob of 150–200 people set on fire two vehicles on Mahabali Road near the Kangla Fort on Friday night, they said.

The mob also tried to snatch weapons from the police, forcing them to fire at the crowd. No casualty was reported so far, the sources said. Later, army troops were called in and the mob was dispersed by late night.

Another mob of 100–200 people, meanwhile, gathered for likely violence during the night at the palace compound in Imphal. The crowd was dispersed by troops from the army and the Rapid Action Force by 12.30 am, the sources said.

Also read: Ready to help India on Manipur crisis, says US envoy Garcetti; Congress slams ‘interference’

According to the sources, there were reports of intermittent gunfire exchange near Yaingangpokpi in the Imphal East district till midnight. The situation is being closely monitored.

Four people, including a Manipur Police commando and a teenager, were killed in the ethnic clashes between two communities in the Kangvai area of Bishnupur district on the intervening night of July 6 and 7.

The areas where people from the two communities live in close proximity witnessed gun fights during the night despite a buffer zone created by security forces to prevent escalation, they said.

Also read: Manipur violence cases: CBI forms 10-member SIT under DIG-rank officer

More than 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out on May 3, when a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy to the state.

(With agency reports)