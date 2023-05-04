‘Manipur is burning’: Mary Kom tweets for Centre’s help as violence hits state

The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed on Wednesday night, and along with the state police, they could arrest the violence by Thursday morning

Boxing great MC Mary Kom requested the Centre to help quell the violence in her home state Manipur early on Thursday (May 4) even as the Army and Assam Rifles worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

“My state Manipur is burning, kindly help,” the veteran boxer tweeted in the early hours, sharing photos of the violence. She tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and a bunch of media houses.

Violence broke out in the north-eastern state during a tribal agitation on Wednesday. The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in the night, and along with the state police, they arrested the violence by the morning, a defence spokesperson said.

4,000 people rescued

So far, the forces have rescued 4,000 people from the violence-hit areas and given them shelter, he said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places. “Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: I am not feeling good about the situation In Manipur. Since last night the situation has deteriorated. I appeal State & Central Government to take steps for the situation & maintain peace & security in the state. It is unfortunate that some people lost their… pic.twitter.com/y1ht24WiSc — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

The violence broke out on Wednesday during the Tribal Solidarity March called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of the non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes broke out between tribals and non-tribals, and it spread to other districts, a senior police officer explained.

