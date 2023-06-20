Manipur HC directs state govt to provide limited internet service

Internet ban has been continuing in Manipur since May 3 in the wake of violence after a HC ordr to consider granting ST status to Meities. HC has also admitted a review petition seeking to modify its March 27 order on ST status to Meiteis since only Parliament or President can grant this

The Manipur high court has directed the state government to provide limited internet services in some designated places since it is vital for people to carry out urgent and essential work like the ongoing admission process for students.

The order was issued by Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A Guneshwar Sharma, while hearing a bunch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking restoration of internet services in the state on Friday (June 16).

It was, however, made known Tuesday, advocates said.

In a related key development, Manipur HC has admitted a review petition seeking to modify its March 27 order that directed the state government to recommend inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.

Based on the petition, the court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the state government, seeking their response. The high court has now listed this review petition for the next hearing on July 5.

Internet ban

Internet ban has been continuing in the state since May 3 in the wake of violence between the Kukis and Meities following a high court direction to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meities.

It has also asked telecom service providers to file affidavits explaining the feasibility of providing limited internet services to the public by blocking social media websites for safeguarding the state government’s concern for maintaining law and order.

The bench has set the next date of consideration for these cases on June 23 and in the meantime, the parties involved have been granted the liberty to exchange their affidavits as they see fit.

Review petition on ST status for Meiteis

The review petition by the Meitei Tribes Union (MTU) was admitted for hearing by a bench of acting chief justice MV Muralidharan, who had also authored the March 27 order.

In the order, Justice Muralidharan had directed the Manipur government to reply to the Union tribal affairs ministry on a file related to the request for inclusion of the Meiteis on the ST list.

The high court noted that the Meiteis had submitted several requests for ST status to the Centre from 2013 onwards – a request that was forwarded to the state government for a formal recommendation.

But the state government never acted on it, the high court said before directing it to respond to the Union government.

In addition to this direction, the HC had also said, “The first respondent shall consider the case of the petitioners for inclusion of the Meitei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list, expeditiously, preferably within a period four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order.”

It is this part of the order that we have sought a modification of. There is a Supreme Court judgment that says inclusion or exclusion of any community is the prerogative of the Parliament and the President. So, this direction does not comply with that, MTU advocate Ajoy Pebam told PTI.

“We have simply asked them to revise the single bench order, he said, adding, that they want the Manipur government to respond to the letter since it is not authorised to grant ST status.

The outbreak of violence in Manipur

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.