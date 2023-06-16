Logged out of Manipur: How young professionals are manoeuvring around internet ban

Until May 4, Maya Sinha (name changed) would start her work as early as 5.30 am for an Australian education company from her home in the far east state of Manipur. After wrapping up by 3 pm, she would leave for her second job which would start around 4 pm. Juggling between the two jobs was never easy for Maya, but it was never as hard as it has been since internet services were shut in the state.

The internet ban in Manipur was first imposed on May 3, after widespread violence broke out following clashes between Kukis and Meiteis in the state.

According to the Manipur state department, the ban will prevent “spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc.”

“There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law-and-order situation in the state of Manipur,” the government order on the ban said.