Manipur: Curfew relaxation period increased by one hour in twin Imphal districts

The improvement in law and order has led to the relaxation in curfew to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items

The Manipur government has extended the curfew relaxation period by one hour in Imphal East and West districts in view of the improvement in the law and order situation, an official statement said.

The curfew relaxation period in the twin Imphal districts is now from 5 am to 8 pm.

Separate orders issued by the office of the district magistrates of the two districts said that, “there is a considerable improvement in law and order and there is a need to relax the restriction of movement to facilitate general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items”. The curfew relaxation period in other valley districts of Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur remained unchanged from 5 am to 5 pm.

‘State situation volatile but under control’

A separate press release issued by the Manipur Police Control Room stated that “the situation in the state was still volatile and tense but under control” and that “the security forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of the state”.

Meanwhile, Union Manipur president Serto Ahao Kom (45) was hospitalised after being physically assaulted by militants near Chingphei village in Churachandpur district late on Tuesday (August 1), officials said.

Serto, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Imphal, told reporters that militants accused him of having links with Meitei bodies such as Arambai Tengol, Meitei Leepun, and COCOMI.

Two abandoned houses torched

Two abandoned houses belonging to a particular community were set on fire by unidentified people in Manipur’s Imphal West district early on Wednesday (August 2), an official said. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Langol area and the blaze was doused, he said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident. The incident took place during a time gap between change of guards in the area, he said.

The houses were being guarded by army personnel since those were abandoned by the residents and CRPF personnel were to take over the security of the houses, the official said. The miscreants torched the houses as the army personnel were moving out and the CRPF personnel were moving in, he said.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

